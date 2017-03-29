

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON - In what is thought to be a Canadian first, the New Brunswick government is planning to give political parties a financial incentive to field more women candidates.

The move is being applauded by the New Brunswick Women's Council, which had made the recommendation to the province's Electoral Reform Commission.

The province's political parties receive public funding based on their proportion of votes in the previous election.

Under the change in New Brunswick, votes received by women will be weighed at 1.5 times those received by men in the funding calculations.

Council executive director Beth Lyons says it will encourage parties to get behind female candidates rather than just running some women in uncompetitive ridings.

Premier Brian Gallant says the parties can be an obstacle to women, and he hopes the extra funding provides a concrete incentive to have more women nominated.