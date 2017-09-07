

THE CANADIAN PRESS





INDIAN BROOK, N.S. -- The Nova Scotia government has hired three community support workers to help the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women as a national inquiry examining the violence comes to the province next month.

Justice Minister Mark Furey says the community outreach workers will support Indigenous women and families as they share their traumatic stories with the inquiry.

The inquiry, expected to come to Nova Scotia at the end of October, has faced criticism for failing to provide sufficient support to families.

Cheryl Maloney, president of the Nova Scotia Native Women's Association, says providing culturally sensitive services for the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls is "long overdue."

The positions are funded through a three-year agreement with the federal government and will be in place until March 2019.

Vanessa Brooks, whose sister was killed eight years ago, says the inquiry is essential to explore the root causes of the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous women.