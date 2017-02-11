

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil has requested the speaker call back the legislature to address the ongoing teachers dispute.

“On Monday, we will table legislation that will bring an end to this dispute as soon as possible,” Premier McNeil said in the statement.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union said 78.5 per cent of its members voted against the tentative agreement.

More than 100 per cent of the union’s 9,300 members voted on the deal, with the additional numbers including substitute and active reserve teachers.

It was the third tentative agreement that has been rejected by the union’s members.

“I want to assure Nova Scotians that I have done considerable soul searching,” Premier McNeil said in the statement. “It is clear: we must bring an end to this dispute so the lives of students and parents can return to normal.”

The union began a work-to-rule campaign on Dec. 5 that had a sweeping effect on school life across Nova Scotia, cancelling shows, trips, and sports.

“The strike action by the union has impacted students and their families for too long,” the statement reads. “The union's actions and directives have caused harm to students -- to their learning outcomes, university and college ambitions, and athletic aspirations. This is not acceptable and can no longer continue.

Nova Scotia Teachers Union President Liette Doucet released a statement shortly afterward saying they learned about the legislatures recall through the government statement.

“This is consistent with the McNeil government’s well documented lack of respect for the collective rights of workers,” the statement reads.

“A legislated contract will do nothing to improve the state of our schools and will only further erode the trust between teachers and the government.”