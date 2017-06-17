

CTV Atlantic





Police have confirmed that a man wanted in Nova Scotia to face murder charges has been extradited back to the province.

Steven Skinner, 43, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the 2011 death of Stacey Adams in Lake Echo.

Skinner had left the country but was arrested in Venezuela in May of 2016. Halifax police had been looking for him for the past five years.

On Saturday, a Halifax District RCMP officer confirmed to CTV News that Skinner was extradited back to Nova Scotia with an emergency response and air services team to assist in safe transport due to his history of violence.

Skinner is also facing aggravated assault charges from an incident in Lower Sackville in 2009, including forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was arrested for those charges in Ontario in July 2009 and released on conditions in Nova Scotia.