The family of a Halifax-area man who disappeared in Toronto last week says he has been found dead.

Graeme Earl Hill failed to report to work as a guide on the CN Tower Skywalk on July 10. The Toronto Police Service saidthe 34-year-old Hill was last seen in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Bayview Avenue around 5:30 a.m. that day.

Hill left his cellphone, wallet and keys in his Toronto apartment.

Toronto police confirmed to CTV Atlantic that a man’s body was found Monday in the area where Hill went missing. Police say the man’s death isn’t considered suspicious, so they won’t be identifying the victim.

However, Hill’s mother Dianne posted on Facebook late Monday that Hill had been found deceased.

Hill was well known in Halifax for his time working on Citadel Hill, where he was a sergeant with the 78th Highlanders.

A photo of him in uniform was used in Nova Scotia Tourism material and he represented the province at conferences in France and Florida.