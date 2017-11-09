

Marijuana activist Christopher Enns is facing more charges after a traffic stop in Lake Echo, N.S., Wednesday afternoon.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers stopped a truck for speeding on Highway 7 just before 4 p.m.

Police say Enns of East Chezzetcook, N.S., was arrested and officers received the grounds to search the vehicle, where they found six pounds of marijuana, 148 grams of shatter and about 500 capsules of Cannabidiol, also known as hash oil. They also seized a large quantity of cash.

The 33-year-old is facing two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 and breach of conditions.

Police say Enns was held in custody following his arrest and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday.