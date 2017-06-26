

The Canadian Press





A Nova Scotia MP is hoping to change the way Canadians dispose of light bulbs with a private member's bill.

Darren Fisher -- who represents Dartmouth-Cole Harbour -- is behind Bill C-238, a strategy for the safe disposal of light bulbs containing mercury.

It received royal assent last week and calls on the minister of environment to work with the provinces to come up with the strategy.

Fisher says the new law will address the jurisdictional issues surrounding waste management across Canada.