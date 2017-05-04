Featured
N.S. NDP promise to raise minimum wage to $15 if elected
Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill makes a campaign stop in Halifax on Monday, May 1, 2017. The provincial election will be held Tuesday, May 30. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, May 4, 2017 11:08AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill says if elected his party will increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2020.
The current minimum wage is $10.85.
Burrill says too many people are working full time hours and struggling to put food on the table and keep up with their bills.
He says the move would help lift 130,000 people out of poverty.
Burrill says the plan includes a commission on the economy that would consult with businesses, corporations, and not-for-profits to determine how to help them adapt to the wage increase.
Nova Scotians go to the polls May 30.
