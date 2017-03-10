

CTV Atlantic





The acquittal of a Halifax cab driver on a sexual assault charge has sparked a great deal of discussion, including the suggestion that Nova Scotia should develop a sexual violence strategy.

Nova Scotia Opposition Leader Jamie Baillie is calling for all political parties to come together with a collaborative bill on sexual assault.

“Let's dedicate the spring session of this legislature to protecting the survivors of sexual assault,” said Baillie.

But the Liberal government says it's just a political plot by the official Opposition, and not what victims need.

“I see this as trying to score political points,” said Joanne Bernard, the minister responsible for the status of women. “I think the last thing that victims and survivors of sexual violence need in Nova Scotia is a bunch of politicos sitting around and talking about sexual violence.”

Protest organizer Amanda Dodsworth is supporting the Opposition leader.

“I think that the more conversation that happens around this issue, the better,” said Dodsworth.

Baillie is revisiting ideas he's presented before, establishing sexual assault strategies at universities and ensuring survivors are treated with dignity at court. But he also wants training for judges and to a require them to provide written decisions.

The government points to work it has already announced.

“Having specialized domestic violence courts, having specialized prosecutors on sexual violence, those are things that make meaningful differences for people who are going through the system,” said Bernard.

Baillie sees it as an opportunity to help victims.

“This is our chance to demonstrate for Nova Scotians and indeed for our whole country the good work that this legislature can do when we rise above the partisan fray,” Baillie said.

Interim Conservative Party Leader Rona Ambrose introduced a private members billin Ottawa this week that would make specialized training in sex assault laws mandatory for any lawyer who wants to become a federally appointed judge. But even if it passes, it wouldn't cover provincially-appointed judges, which is why Baillie is calling for the same law in Nova Scotia.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kayla Hounsell.