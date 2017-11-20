

Nova Scotia RCMP are turning to the public to help find a 70-year-old LaHave, N.S., woman who hasn’t been seen in nearly a month.

Police say Shirley Elizabeth Steele was last seen on Oct. 24 and was reported missing on Thursday.

Her family told police she intended to travel by train from Nova Scotia to Quebec.

Steele is described as a five-foot-six, 184-pound white woman with chin-length hair that is dyed red and is normally styled in a bob. Police say she has brown eyes and does not normally wear eyewear.

Anyone with information on Steele’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lunenburg District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.