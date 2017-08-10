

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP are trying to track down a driver after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision outside Halifax Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a 24-year-old man was walking on Cow Bay Road in Cow Bay, N.S. when he was struck from behind by a vehicle around 12:45 p.m.

Police say the man hit the windshield of the car and was thrown into the air. He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are now looking for the driver, who they say fled the scene.

The vehicle is described as a gold or yellow-coloured compact car. Police say the car’s windshield is likely damaged and it should be missing a side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.