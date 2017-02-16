Featured
N.S. RCMP seek missing Lower Sackville woman
Nicole Butler was last seen on Sackville Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 9. The 31-year-old woman was reported missing Wednesday evening. (RCMP)
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 3:35PM AST
The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Lower Sackville, N.S. woman.
Nicole Butler was last seen on Sackville Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 9. The 31-year-old woman was reported missing Wednesday evening.
Butler is described as a white female with long, black hair and brown eyes. She is five-foot-eleven inches tall and has a medium build.
Police say she has multiple tattoos and wears a nose ring.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.
