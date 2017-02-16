

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Lower Sackville, N.S. woman.

Nicole Butler was last seen on Sackville Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 9. The 31-year-old woman was reported missing Wednesday evening.

Butler is described as a white female with long, black hair and brown eyes. She is five-foot-eleven inches tall and has a medium build.

Police say she has multiple tattoos and wears a nose ring.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.