Featured
N.S. teachers begin phasing out work-to-rule after reaching tentative deal with province
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 7:41AM AST
Last Updated Monday, January 23, 2017 7:57AM AST
HALIFAX - The Nova Scotia Teachers Union says it will begin phasing out its work-to-rule campaign today after reaching a tentative agreement with the provincial government.
Neither side would reveal details of the deal, which will be put to a ratification vote on Feb. 8.
Union leaders are recommending members accept the agreement.
The 9,300 teachers have twice rejected agreements recommended by the union executive, and voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike.
The deal will be presented to members at meetings around the province over the next two weeks.
The teachers began a work-to-rule campaign on Dec. 5 that cancelled extracurricular activities like shows, trips and sports.
The union edict stipulated teachers should only report for work 20 minutes before class started and leave 20 minutes after the school day ends.
The teachers' last contract expired on July 31, 2015.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Long-standing N.S. festival opens competition to all gender identities
- N.S. teachers begin phasing out work-to-rule after reaching tentative deal with province
- Striking Chronicle Herald workers mark one-year anniversary of labour dispute
- N.S. wildlife park fundraising to save 'Little Bear' from euthanasia
- I didn't think email on Dunphy shooting would leak, officer tells inquiry
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10