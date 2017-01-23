

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - The Nova Scotia Teachers Union says it will begin phasing out its work-to-rule campaign today after reaching a tentative agreement with the provincial government.

Neither side would reveal details of the deal, which will be put to a ratification vote on Feb. 8.

Union leaders are recommending members accept the agreement.

The 9,300 teachers have twice rejected agreements recommended by the union executive, and voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike.

The deal will be presented to members at meetings around the province over the next two weeks.

The teachers began a work-to-rule campaign on Dec. 5 that cancelled extracurricular activities like shows, trips and sports.

The union edict stipulated teachers should only report for work 20 minutes before class started and leave 20 minutes after the school day ends.

The teachers' last contract expired on July 31, 2015.