

CTV Atlantic





Ellen’s Law has received final approval in New Brunswick.

It requires motorists to stay at least one metre away when passing cyclists. The law is named for promising young cyclist Ellen Watters, who was killed after being struck by a vehicle last year.

"It makes me feel more confident. I feel committed to cycle," said Nancy Watters, Ellen’s mother.

Dozens of cyclists from all over the province gathered at the legislature Friday to celebrate the new law.

"There are a lot of people who are afraid to go out on the roads because cars can buzz by you within six inches or a foot,” said cyclist Wayne Arrowsmith.

Concerns have been expressed about Ellen’s Law and whether it's reasonable to ask all vehicles to make that extra room on some of New Brunswick’s narrow roadways. Nevertheless, as of Friday, police officers can ticket motorists who don't."

Though officials say enforcing the law will be a work in progress.

"Absolutely it's an enforcable law,” said New Brunswick Economic Development Minister Rick Doucet. “How we go about that is something we're all going to work on, but bottom line with the whole process is the education and awareness has to take place."

Cyclists hope that a police crackdown won't be necessary.

"Enforcement is the last step. When everything else fails, you have to use the legal enforcement," said cyclist Steve Marr.

For friends and family of Ellen Watters, the achievement was bittersweet.

"Ellen was the dynamite that cleared the path to make it go through," said Nancy Watters.

It’s a law that provides a bit of consolation in the wake of tragedy.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.