Featured
One man dead, another injured following crash near Saint John
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, May 14, 2017 12:37PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, May 14, 2017 12:44PM ADT
One man has died and another was sent to hospital following a crash outside Saint John Saturday night.
St. George RCMP say at around 10:40 p.m., the vehicle travelling on Route 790 in Lepreau, N.B., left the road and struck several trees.
Police say both men were ejected from the vehicle.
The 52-year-old man from Maces Bay, N.B., died at the scene, while the 25-year-old Saint John man was sent to hospital with unknown injuries.
Neither of their identities have been released.
The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Nova Scotia election: Why health care has become the number-one issue
- RCMP investigating pair of fatal ATV crashes
- Maritime disaster relief volunteers heading to Quebec to assist with flooding
- Man living with chronic lung disease organizes awareness campaign
- McNeil attacks school boards in Nova Scotia election campaign