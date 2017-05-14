

CTV Atlantic





One man has died and another was sent to hospital following a crash outside Saint John Saturday night.

St. George RCMP say at around 10:40 p.m., the vehicle travelling on Route 790 in Lepreau, N.B., left the road and struck several trees.

Police say both men were ejected from the vehicle.

The 52-year-old man from Maces Bay, N.B., died at the scene, while the 25-year-old Saint John man was sent to hospital with unknown injuries.

Neither of their identities have been released.

The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.