Police in New Brunswick say three firearms and about 50,000 methamphetamine pills were seized during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

RCMP say the items were seized near Richibucto, N.B., about 85 kilometres north of Moncton.

Officers arrested a 52-year-old man and 42-year-old woman from Moncton at the scene. They were later released.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and charges are expected.