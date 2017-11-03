Featured
Over 50 pounds of methamphetamine seized during N.B. traffic stop: RCMP
Over 50 pounds of methamphetamine was seized during a traffic stop outside Moncton on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (RCMP)
Police in New Brunswick say three firearms and about 50,000 methamphetamine pills were seized during a traffic stop on Tuesday.
RCMP say the items were seized near Richibucto, N.B., about 85 kilometres north of Moncton.
Officers arrested a 52-year-old man and 42-year-old woman from Moncton at the scene. They were later released.
Police say the investigation remains ongoing and charges are expected.