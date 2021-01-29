HALIFAX -- A 31-year-old Halifax man is facing multiple firearm charges after being arrested by police on Wednesday.

On Jan. 27, police arrested a 31-year-old Halifax man on Wilkinson Ave. in Dartmouth without incident.

Police say the arrest was the result of an investigation into a tip that the accused was planning to illegally buy a restricted firearm, over capacity magazines and ammunition.

Leonidas George Kapsalis has been charged with:

Attempted Possession of a Firearm while Unauthorized

Possession of a Prohibited Device

Attempted Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Attempted Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Attempting to Import a Restricted Firearm

Failure to Comply with a Condition of a Recognizance

Kapsalis appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Thursday.