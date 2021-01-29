Advertisement
Halifax man charged with multiple firearms offences
Published Friday, January 29, 2021 9:34AM AST
A 31-year-old Halifax man is facing multiple firearm charges after being arrested by police on Wednesday.
On Jan. 27, police arrested a 31-year-old Halifax man on Wilkinson Ave. in Dartmouth without incident.
Police say the arrest was the result of an investigation into a tip that the accused was planning to illegally buy a restricted firearm, over capacity magazines and ammunition.
Leonidas George Kapsalis has been charged with:
- Attempted Possession of a Firearm while Unauthorized
- Possession of a Prohibited Device
- Attempted Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Attempted Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
- Attempting to Import a Restricted Firearm
- Failure to Comply with a Condition of a Recognizance
Kapsalis appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Thursday.