

CTV Atlantic





The Prince Edward Island RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision that left a child injured.

Stratford RCMP received a report around 10 a.m. Saturday that an erratic driver in a minivan had swerved and struck another vehicle where the TransCanada Highway meets Bunbury Road.

A small child who was in the second vehicle sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Police say the driver of the minivan failed to stop and continued down Bunbury Road. Officers responded to scene and searched for the vehicle, but were unable to locate it.

The vehicle is described as an older model blue minivan. A description of the driver was not provided.

Anyone with information about the incident or the driver is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.