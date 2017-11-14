

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is searching for a suspect after a travel trailer was destroyed by an apparent explosion in Hampshire, P.E.I.

Police responded to the incident on Nov. 4. They say the travel trailer was demolished.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for the explosion.

They are also reminding the public that using explosive devices and substances without proper training and experience can result in serious injury or death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.