A woman accused of driving erratically on the Confederation Bridge and endangering a child’s life is facing impaired driving charges.

The RCMP received a report that a vehicle heading toward Prince Edward Island was driving erratically on the Confederation Bridge around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Police say witnesses reported that the vehicle actually struck the bridge at one point and continued on.

The driver was arrested in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I. and provided breath samples that police say were three times the legal limit.

The 34-year-old Dundas, P.E.I. woman has been charged with impaired driving and exposing a child under 10 and endangering her life.

The woman is due to appear in court in Summerside, P.E.I. in November.

Police are thanking the person who called 911 to report the incident, and are asking all members of the public to report erratic or suspected impaired drivers.