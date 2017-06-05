

The Canadian Press





GREENFIELD, N.S. -- The pilot of an ultralight plane climbed down a tree to safety after his small aircraft crashed into a forested area in southern Nova Scotia, police said Monday.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said the plane went into the trees moments after taking off from the local airport in Greenfield at about noon.

"The plane came to rest in a tree," she said. "The pilot, who was the only occupant of the plane, was able to climb down the tree."

She said he was not injured, but could provide no other details about him.

The Transportation Safety Board and Transport Canada are assisting in the investigation, but Clarke said there is no indication yet what caused the crash.

Clarke said she wasn't aware of the weather conditions at the time. She said it also wasn't clear when the plane would be removed from the tree.

A website for the South Shore Regional Airport says it is run by the South Shore Flying Club, but no one from the group was available for comment.