

The Canadian Press





A plan to reduce the number of people driving cars in Halifax by promoting options like walking, cycling, and transit is being criticized by the province's major environmental group.

City staff are proposing a series of "Big Moves" to shift the way people get around in the region's largest city.

They include a network of connected, protected bicycle lanes to downtown Halifax and Dartmouth, dedicated bus lanes and support for car sharing.

While the direction of the plan is positive, the Ecology Action Centre says that the plan lacks definitive timelines for when Halifax will see changes on the ground.