Featured
Police investigate after two vehicles burned in southeastern New Brunswick
Brad Perry , Bell Media Radio
Published Sunday, November 19, 2017 1:07PM AST
Mounties are investigating after a pair of vehicles were torched in southeastern New Brunswick.
Emergency crews were called to Buckley Road in Harewood, near Salisbury, around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police say the owners of the vehicles arrived around 6:45 a.m. Saturday to go hunting, and the vehicles were set on fire shortly after.
Both vehicles were a total loss, and there are no reports of any injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.