

Brad Perry , Bell Media Radio





Mounties are investigating after a pair of vehicles were torched in southeastern New Brunswick.

Emergency crews were called to Buckley Road in Harewood, near Salisbury, around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the owners of the vehicles arrived around 6:45 a.m. Saturday to go hunting, and the vehicles were set on fire shortly after.

Both vehicles were a total loss, and there are no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.