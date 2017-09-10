

CTV Atlantic





In the wee hours of the morning Sunday, police say Bridgeview Grocery in Halifax, Nova Scotia, was forcibly entered and a quantity of cigarettes was stolen.

At 3:10 a.m., officers responded to the report of an alarm at 188 Bedford Highway.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed that the store had been broken into and it had sustained damage.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

An investigation is ongoing.