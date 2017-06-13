

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Fire, Halifax Regional Police and EHS were called to Penhorn Lake in Dartmouth around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man was seen swimming in the small lake near Penhorn Plaza before he went under and never resurfaced.

Multiple rescue boats were deployed and emergency crews searched the water.

There is no word on the age or identity of the man.

The search was called off around 10 p.m. but police will be holding the scene until a dive team arrives in the morning.