

CTV Atlantic





Police are looking for a man who was allegedly masturbating and exposing himself in a parkade at the Halifax Shopping Centre Wednesday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say just before 3 p.m., a woman reported she saw the man committing the indecent act in a staircase on the second level near Entrance 2.

Officers are looking for a white man in his 30s with light blond or strawberry blond hair. Police say he was wearing a dark T-shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.