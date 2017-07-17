

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take part in Saturday's Pride Parade in Halifax.

Halifax Pride tweeted on Monday evening that a "special guest" would join the parade, to which Trudeau replied, "See you there!"

Halifax Liberal MP Andy Fillmore also sent out a tweet saying Trudeau will march in this year's parade.

Trudeau became the first sitting prime minister to march in a Pride parade when he did so in Toronto in 2016, then attended the same event last month.

Halifax's police service said in February that it will not participate in this year's Pride parade amid a "national debate" about police involvement in such events.

Pride Toronto members had voted to ostensibly ban official police floats from marches and parades in January, adopting a list of demands put forward by that city's chapter of Black Lives Matter.

The first Halifax Pride March was held in 1988 with just 75 people. Since then, it has grown to include upwards of 120,000 people each summer.