RCMP investigating after woman's body found in Moncton
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, October 23, 2017 4:14PM ADT
Last Updated Monday, October 23, 2017 6:43PM ADT
Codiac Regional RCMP are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a wooded area Monday morning.
Police say around 9:40 a.m., a passerby discovered the body at the end of Fergus Street, near Wheeler Boulevard.
The woman’s identity has not been released.
Officers did not say whether foul play is suspected, as the investigation is ongoing.
Police will be on scene off of Wheeler Blvd. This evening as they investigate the discovery of a woman's body. More tonight @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/H0IdCanjht— Cami Kepke (@CamiKepkeCTV) October 23, 2017