

CTV Atlantic





The New Brunswick RCMP say human remains found on Gagetown Island in the St. John River last month are those of a missing Fredericton woman.

Police say a boater found the remains on the island in the Jemseg area on Sept. 19.

Police say they have confirmed the remains are those of a 44-year-old Fredericton woman who was last seen on Jan. 21.

Police have not released her identity or said how she died. However, they say foul play has been ruled out in her death.