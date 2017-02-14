

CTV Atlantic





A Saint John man who left his home at the height of Monday’s storm to go to a convenience store has been found dead.

Police say 46-year-old Glen Hutchinson was reported missing around 6 p.m. Monday.

Police launched an extensive search for Hutchinson, but failed to locate him Monday.

His body was found outside a store on Lancaster Avenue around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death, but it is not considered suspicious.