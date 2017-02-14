Featured
Saint John man who left home at height of storm found dead
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, February 14, 2017 12:56PM AST
A Saint John man who left his home at the height of Monday’s storm to go to a convenience store has been found dead.
Police say 46-year-old Glen Hutchinson was reported missing around 6 p.m. Monday.
Police launched an extensive search for Hutchinson, but failed to locate him Monday.
His body was found outside a store on Lancaster Avenue around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death, but it is not considered suspicious.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Saint John man who left home at height of storm found dead
- Details released about N.S. bill aimed at ending labour dispute with teachers
- Three cases of measles confirmed in Halifax, investigation ongoing
- Big, brawny snowstorm brings parts of East Coast to standstill
- Joel Plaskett melds father's music with his own to produce album