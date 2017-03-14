

THE CANADIAN PRESS





CANSO, N.S. -- A small rural community on Nova Scotia's eastern coast could soon be the launch site for satellite-carrying rockets.

Maritime Launch Service Ltd., says it has committed to establishing a launch complex near Canso and Hazel Hill.

The company says it chose the location in Guysborough Municipality after an assessment of 14 potential locations across North America.

Once completed, the site would be used to launch the Ukrainian-built Cyclone 4M rocket into space.

The company says the Ukrainian provider of the rocket, Yuzhnoye and Yuzhmash, has been in operation for 62 years and has built and launched over 400 spacecraft.

CEO John Isella says the company is optimistic it can break ground on its new facility within a year and meet market demands with a first launch in 2020.