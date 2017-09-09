

CTV Atlantic





A 38-year-old man from Summerside has died as the result of a two-vehicle collision on Route 2 in Mount Pleasant, P.E.I.

Police along with P.E.I. EMS and Tyne Valley Fire Department responded to the scene around 4:05 a.m., early Saturday morning.

The deceased driver was the only person in his vehicle.

The driver, the lone occupant of the other vehicle, escaped injured.

An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene and an investigation is ongoing.