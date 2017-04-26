

CTV Atlantic





Three children have been sent to hospital after their school bus was rear-ended by a truck.

Halifax Police received a call at 3:45 p.m. of a two vehicle collision on Nova Scotia Highway 7 in Oyster Pond, near Musquodoboit Harbour.

A truck rear-ended a school bus with children aboard. Three children, and the driver of the truck were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There was extensive damage to the front of the truck and rear of the school bus. The road was closed for nearly two hours before re-opening to traffic.

Police say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.