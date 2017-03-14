

Three men are in custody after the RCMP seized two firearms while responding to a weapons complaint in North Preston, N.S.

Police received a report shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday that gunshots had been fired at a home on Cain Street.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle from leaving the area, but police say the driver refused to pull over. Officers followed the vehicle and spotted a firearm being thrown from the window.

The vehicle eventually stopped on Forest Hills Extension, just before Highway 118, and three men were taken into custody without incident.

When police went to find the firearm that had been thrown from the vehicle, they found a second firearm. Both were seized.

The men remain in custody. There is no word on possible charges at this time.

No one was injured.