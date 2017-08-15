Featured
Three-vehicle collision near Fredericton sends four people to hospital
Police and emergency crews respond to a three-vehicle collision outside Fredericton on August 14, 2017.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, August 15, 2017 12:05PM ADT
Four people were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision outside Fredericton Monday evening.
The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. on Route 102 in Island View, N.B.
Two vehicles ended up in a ditch while a third vehicle crashed into a guardrail on the opposite side of the road.
Fire crews confirm there were seven people involved in the crash. Four people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The collision also downed a power pole and put the busy route down to one lane of traffic.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.