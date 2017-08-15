

CTV Atlantic





Four people were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision outside Fredericton Monday evening.

The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. on Route 102 in Island View, N.B.

Two vehicles ended up in a ditch while a third vehicle crashed into a guardrail on the opposite side of the road.

Fire crews confirm there were seven people involved in the crash. Four people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision also downed a power pole and put the busy route down to one lane of traffic.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.