

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- The University of New Brunswick is getting $1 million in funding over the next five years to study health issues, such as spinal pain and osteoarthritis.

The funding announced today comes from the New Brunswick Health Research Foundation and the Canadian Chiropractic Research Foundation.

Dr. Jeff Hebert is joining the university's faculty of kinesiology from Murdoch University in Western Australia.

He says musculoskeletal disorders, such as spinal pain and osteoarthritis, are the leading cause of disability worldwide.

But he says little is known about their effects on other health problems, such as sedentary behaviour, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Hebert says they hope to discover those answers through their research.