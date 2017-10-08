

CTV Atlantic





The Northeast District RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding 27-year-old Issac Moffat-Swasson who is unlawfully at large from a custodial sentence.

Officers say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the Quebec man from the Listugui First Nation, who is believed to have been seen in Miramichi.

Moffat-Swasson is described as six-foot-one and 200 pounds with brown eyes and a shaved head.

He also has several prominent tattoos on his face, neck, arms, chest and back, including a crown on top of his left eyebrow, black tear drops under both eyes and many more.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Campbellton RCMP or Crime Stoppers immediately, but not to approach him.