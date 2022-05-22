1 fisherman dead following incident at Loch Alva Dam in N.B.

One fisherman has died following an incident that occurred Saturday involving a cardiac arrest at the Loch Alva Dam in New Brunswick.

According to members of the Musquash Fire Department, they and several first responders attended the emergency call shortly before 4 p.m., where two fishermen were sent to hospital.

Officials say upon arrival, one fisherman, 45, was treated with CPR due to being non-responsive, while the other suffered hypothermia.

Police told CTV News the other fisherman, treated for hypothermia, has since been released from hospital.

Officials have yet to release many details in regards to the incident.