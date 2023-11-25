ATLANTIC
    • 1 person dead following collision between car, tractor trailer in New Brunswick

    Saint-Léonard RCMP say a collision between a car and a tractor trailer left one person dead on Friday.

    Police say they responded to a report on Highway 17 in Saint-Léonard of a collision involving a car and a tractor trailer.

    According to a release, the driver of the vehicle, who was alone in the car, died at the scene.

    The truck driver was uninjured.

    Police believe the car crossed the centre line, colliding head-on with the big truck.

    Police have yet to identify the victim, but say an autopsy will be conducted.

    A member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office is assisting police with the investigation, which is ongoing.

