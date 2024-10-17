Joel Plaskett gets quiet, contemplative with new record

Nova Scotia musician Joel Plaskett enjoys putting on a big show in an arena, but his latest record evokes a more subtle, subdued sound.

Plaskett released his 11th album, “One Real Reveal,” in September. He recorded it using a four-track cassette machine with a single microphone from the 1980s.

“It has this hazy little sound,” he said. “It’s a quiet record, contemplative.”

Plaskett recorded a spoken word poem for the album, which primarily consists of acoustic tracks that were written during the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s not a big, outward record,” he said. “There’s not a lot of production on it. A lot of the songs came from that quiet and stillness.”

Plaskett will be getting quite loud with a pair of shows with the Arkells in Halifax on Friday and in Moncton on Saturday. He will also be making a few Maritime appearances in November before heading out for shows in Ontario.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.