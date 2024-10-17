ATLANTIC
    Joel Plaskett gets quiet, contemplative with new record

    Musician Joel Plaskett is pictured. (Source: CTV News Atlantic) Musician Joel Plaskett is pictured. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)
    Nova Scotia musician Joel Plaskett enjoys putting on a big show in an arena, but his latest record evokes a more subtle, subdued sound.

    Plaskett released his 11th album, “One Real Reveal,” in September. He recorded it using a four-track cassette machine with a single microphone from the 1980s.

    “It has this hazy little sound,” he said. “It’s a quiet record, contemplative.”

    Plaskett recorded a spoken word poem for the album, which primarily consists of acoustic tracks that were written during the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    “It’s not a big, outward record,” he said. “There’s not a lot of production on it. A lot of the songs came from that quiet and stillness.”

    Plaskett will be getting quite loud with a pair of shows with the Arkells in Halifax on Friday and in Moncton on Saturday. He will also be making a few Maritime appearances in November before heading out for shows in Ontario.

