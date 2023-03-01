1 person seriously injured in Kings County crash: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP says one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Kings County Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Woodville, N.S., around 8 a.m.

Police say an SUV and a car collided.

An ambulance took one person to hospital with what police believe are serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene was cleared in a couple of hours.

The RCMP says roads were snow-covered and slippery at the time of the collision.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.