ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 10-year-old boy missing in Doaktown found safe: N.B. RCMP

    An RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    A 10-year-old boy who was missing in Doaktown, N.B., has been found safe, according to RCMP.

    Originally, police reported the boy was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sunday driving an orange Coleman dirt bike on Grand Lake Road. He was reported missing the same day.

    As part of the search, the Northeast District RCMP, Public Safety, Ground Search and Rescue teams and the Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) were in the area searching for the youth.

    The RCMP thanks everyone involved in finding the boy, including community members.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW Trade is Trudeau's focus at NATO summit in Washington

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Washington, D.C. to mark the 75th anniversary of the formation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but it’s a domestic focus on trade that is dominating his schedule on the first day of his visit.

    'Very harmful': Here’s how to treat sunburn

    Summer isn't an entirely carefree season of barbecues, lounging around the pool or beach, and road trips. As more people spend time outdoors, dermatologists warn that exposure to the sun can leave you with sunburn and, over time, cause skin cancer.

    French elections: What's to come after chaotic results

    Election results show French voters have chosen to give a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in pivotal legislative elections, keeping the far right away from power. Yet no party won an outright majority, putting France in an uncertain, unprecedented situation.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News