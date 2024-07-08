10-year-old boy missing in Doaktown found safe: N.B. RCMP

A 10-year-old boy who was missing in Doaktown, N.B., has been found safe, according to RCMP.

Originally, police reported the boy was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sunday driving an orange Coleman dirt bike on Grand Lake Road. He was reported missing the same day.

As part of the search, the Northeast District RCMP, Public Safety, Ground Search and Rescue teams and the Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) were in the area searching for the youth.

The RCMP thanks everyone involved in finding the boy, including community members.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.