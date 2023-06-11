139 firefighters from Canada, U.S. battling Nova Scotia's Barrington Lake blaze

HALIFAX -

Firefighters from three provinces, the United States and Canada's Department of National Defence are in southwestern Nova Scotia today to battle the largest wildfire in the province's history.

The province says there are 139 firefighters tackling the massive blaze near Barrington Lake, including five from P.E.I. and 14 from Newfoundland and Labrador.

Seventeen firefighters are from the U.S. and 33 are from the Department of National Defence, while members of local volunteer and municipal fire crews are standing by.

The Barrington Lake fire in Shelburne County has grown to about 235 square kilometres since it first broke out on May 27.

Provincial officials say it remains out of control, but it has stopped spreading.

The Barrington Lake blaze has forced more than 6,000 people from their homes and destroyed 60 houses and cottages, as well as 150 other structures.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2023.