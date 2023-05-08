150K illegal cigarettes seized in Dagger Woods, N.S., traffic stop: RCMP

Two men are facing a series of charges after police seized 150,000 illegal cigarettes during a traffic stop in Dagger Woods, N.S.

Antigonish County District RCMP were initially alerted of a possible impaired driver in the area around 8:21 p.m. on May 3.

Police say officers quickly found the vehicle and completed a traffic stop on Highway 104.

According to a Monday news release, the driver did not show signs of impairment. However, evidence gathered during the stop led to the seizure of approximately 150,000 illegal cigarettes and a large sum of cash. The vehicle was also seized and the two occupants were arrested.

Mihai Valentin Stoicheci, 53, of Ontario, and Samuel Peter Blakeley, 40, of Yarmouth, N.S., have been charged with:

unlawfully possessing unstamped tobacco

possessing tobacco on which tax has not been paid

possessing tobacco not bearing a prescribed mark

selling tobacco products and raw leaf tobacco

possession of property obtained by crime

Both men were released on conditions and are set to appear in Antigonish provincial court on June 28.