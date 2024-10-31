Historic settlement for N.S. First Nations community could set precedent

The We’koqma'q First Nation in Cape Breton has decided to accept a $125-million land settlement from the federal government.

"It's a long time coming,” said Mi'kmaq lawyer and educator Jarvis Googoo, who grew up in We’koqma'q.

The settlement came out of four decades of negotiations over more than 160 hectares of land that were taken over by the neighbouring community of Whycocomagh in the 1860s.

"It's a nice payout for individual band members, especially with the holidays coming up,” Googoo said. “And the other thing that I like, too, is having some money set aside as a trust for economic development opportunities there."

Mi'kmaq heritage advocate Jeff Ward calls it an act of reconciliation, noting it could also set a precedent for other First Nations communities to seek similar compensation.

"You're going to see more and more of this, too, as well,” Ward said. "In order to have reconciliation, you must know the truth. And the truth is, there was a lot of bad land deals."

Ward noted Membertou First Nation as a spot that witnessed one of those bad deals. Its people were forcibly moved up a nearby hill in the early 20th century. A monument along Kings Road in Sydney stands where Membertou used to be.

"Even though we bought most of it back, I think that compensation…the Canadian government needs to make it right,” Ward said.

According to a statement posted to We’koqma'q's Facebook page, each resident 19 years old and above will receive a cheque for more than $75,000, with the same amount going into a trust fund for those under 19.

Googoo, who says he is still a band member and will be getting a cheque as well, is encouraging other communities to dig into their history.

"Talking to elders who are aware of it, going through archival documents and learn about illegal sales of land without proper informed consent, I would love for communities to pursue that,” Googoo said.

The payments are expected to start arriving in December.

