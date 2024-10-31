ATLANTIC
More

    • N.S. woman wanted for assault, uttering threats

    Jessica Carolanne Leroy is pictured. (Source: RCMP) Jessica Carolanne Leroy is pictured. (Source: RCMP)
    Share

    A Middle Sackville, N.S., woman is wanted on a provincewide warrant for assault and threats.

    Jessica Carolanne Leroy, 28, is wanted on charges of assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and failing to comply with a release order, according to an RCMP news release.

    Leroy is described as standing five-foot-four-inches and weighing 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

    Anyone with information on Leroy’s whereabouts is asked to avoid approaching her and call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News