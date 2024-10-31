N.S. woman wanted for assault, uttering threats

A Middle Sackville, N.S., woman is wanted on a provincewide warrant for assault and threats.

Jessica Carolanne Leroy, 28, is wanted on charges of assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and failing to comply with a release order, according to an RCMP news release.

Leroy is described as standing five-foot-four-inches and weighing 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Anyone with information on Leroy’s whereabouts is asked to avoid approaching her and call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

