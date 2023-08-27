17-year-old dead in collision in New Ross: RCMP

First responders on the scene of a fatal collision in New Ross, N.S. (Courtesy: Bill Roberts) First responders on the scene of a fatal collision in New Ross, N.S. (Courtesy: Bill Roberts)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island