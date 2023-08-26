16-year-old Antigonish native makes her mark in hockey history

16-year-old Goalie Rhyah Stewart making a save. (Courtesy: Cape Breton Eagles) 16-year-old Goalie Rhyah Stewart making a save. (Courtesy: Cape Breton Eagles)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island