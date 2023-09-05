19-year-old Halifax man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant

Nova Scotia RCMP have issued a provincewide arrest warrant for a 19-year-old Halifax man.

Mounties are requesting assistance in locating Kyle Gordon Buffet, who has been charged with:

possession of property obtained by crime

driving while disqualified

theft under $5,000

breach of probation

He is described as five-foot-two inches, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Buffet should refrain from approaching him and call the police.