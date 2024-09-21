ATLANTIC
    • 19-year-old man killed in Pictou County crash

    Pictou County District RCMP is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Thorburn, N.S., Saturday.

    At approximately 6:30 a.m. RCMP, fire and Emergency Health Services responded to the crash in the 9000 block of Sherbrooke Road, police said in a news release.

    The RCMP said a Honda Civic had left the road and entered the ditch.

    The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man from Blue Mountain, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene.

    A collision reconstructionist attended the scene to assist in the ongoing investigation with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

